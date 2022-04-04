Advertisement

Cayea admits to murder of Lyon Mountain woman

Nicole Cayea-File photo
Nicole Cayea-File photo(WCAX)
By Kelly O'Brien
Published: Apr. 4, 2022 at 5:05 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - One of the people charged with murdering a Lyon Mountain woman last July pleaded guilty to the charges on Monday.

Police say Nicole Cayea and Craig Foster plotted to kidnap and kill Crisie Luebbers, 46, because they believed she was an informant for the police.

Cayea, 42, took a plea deal Monday morning.

She pleaded guilty to murder, kidnapping, conspiracy and grand larceny.

The agreement calls for Cayea to serve 25 years to life for the murder charge.

Foster pleaded guilty in a similar deal last month. He faces 36 years to life in prison when he’s sentenced.

