DiClerico, longtime federal judge in New Hampshire, dies

This image provided by the U.S. District Court of New Hampshire shows Joseph A. DiClerico, Jr.,...
This image provided by the U.S. District Court of New Hampshire shows Joseph A. DiClerico, Jr., a federal judge who served on the U.S. District Court in New Hampshire for three decades. DiClerico has died, the court said in a statement Sunday, April 3, 2022. He was 81. (U.S. District Court of New Hampshire via AP)(AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 4, 2022 at 10:00 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - Joseph A. DiClerico, Jr., a federal judge who served on the U.S. District Court in New Hampshire for three decades, has died.

The court in a statement Sunday said DiClerico died Saturday. He was 81. The cause of death was not disclosed.

Current Chief Judge Landya McCafferty said DiClerico was the consummate trial judge: patient, wise, fair, kind, and humble.

DiClerico was nominated to the federal bench by President George H.W. Bush in 1992, and served as the court’s chief judge from 1992 to 1997. He assumed senior status in 2007.

He is survived by his wife, daughter, son-in-law and two grandchildren.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

