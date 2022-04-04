Advertisement

First female officer takes command of NY Air National Guard

By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 4, 2022 at 10:12 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LATHAM, N.Y. (AP) - The New York Air National Guard has its first female commander. Brig. Gen. Denise Donnell took over the 5,900-member arm of the National Guard during a change of command ceremony on Saturday.

She replaces Maj. Gen. Timothy LaBarge, who retired.

Donnell served in the Navy from 1993 to 2002. The governor’s office says she is a command pilot whose more than 4,400 hours of flying time include 280 hours in combat.

Donnell calls her new role “a tremendous honor.”

Donnell is a graduate of Georgetown University, the Air War College at Maxwell Air Force Base and the National Defense University.

