First female officer takes command of NY Air National Guard

LATHAM, N.Y. (AP) - The New York Air National Guard has its first female commander. Brig. Gen. Denise Donnell took over the 5,900-member arm of the National Guard during a change of command ceremony on Saturday.

She replaces Maj. Gen. Timothy LaBarge, who retired.

Donnell served in the Navy from 1993 to 2002. The governor’s office says she is a command pilot whose more than 4,400 hours of flying time include 280 hours in combat.

Donnell calls her new role “a tremendous honor.”

Donnell is a graduate of Georgetown University, the Air War College at Maxwell Air Force Base and the National Defense University.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)