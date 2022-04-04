Gov. Scott urges lawmakers to make changes to budget

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont’s governor is trying to get more lawmakers on board with his plan for how to spend money in the state.

Governor Phil Scott sent a letter to the Senate Budget Committee urging them to make changes to the $8 billion budget passed by the House and include more of his priorities.

In a letter to Senator Jane Kitchel, he says several items require attention if the budget is going to get the governor’s support.

That includes changes to issues like housing, economic development, tax relief and state employee pension reform.

“The Administration, however, is ready to work with the Senate to create a budget that accommodates the Governor’s and the Legislature’s shared priorities in a way that maximizes the benefit to Vermonters and the value of these historic funds,” which was said in the letter.

