Harmony Montgomery’s dad faces unrelated gun theft charges

Adam Montgomery (left) faces new charges related to firearms thefts that are not connected to...
Adam Montgomery (left) faces new charges related to firearms thefts that are not connected to the case of his missing daughter, Harmony.(Manchester Police Department)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 4, 2022 at 1:12 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - Authorities say the father of a New Hampshire girl who disappeared in 2019 at age 5 is facing eight new charges related to firearms thefts that year that are not connected to her case.

Adam Montgomery, 32, is accused of stealing a rifle and a shotgun between Sept. 29 and Oct. 3 of 2019, as well as other charges.

He’s been in jail since January on a second-degree assault charge in connection with striking his daughter, Harmony Montgomery, in 2019. He’s pleaded not guilty.

The search for Harmony remains active.

A message was sent to Montgomery’s lawyer seeking comment.

