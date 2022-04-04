Harmony Montgomery’s dad faces unrelated gun theft charges

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - Authorities say the father of a New Hampshire girl who disappeared in 2019 at age 5 is facing eight new charges related to firearms thefts that year that are not connected to her case.

Adam Montgomery, 32, is accused of stealing a rifle and a shotgun between Sept. 29 and Oct. 3 of 2019, as well as other charges.

He’s been in jail since January on a second-degree assault charge in connection with striking his daughter, Harmony Montgomery, in 2019. He’s pleaded not guilty.

The search for Harmony remains active.

A message was sent to Montgomery’s lawyer seeking comment.

