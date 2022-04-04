Advertisement

Hiker injured in fall from NH fire tower climbed up for photo

The New Hampshire Department of Fish and Game says a hiker was seriously injured when he fell while climbing a fire tower on Mount Kearsarge North in Chatham.(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 4, 2022 at 1:37 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
CHATHAM, N.H. (AP) - The New Hampshire Department of Fish and Game says a hiker fell and was seriously injured while climbing a fire tower on Mount Kearsarge North in Chatham.

The department says the 25-year-old hiker from South Portland, Maine, climbed to the top of the tower to take photos and then fell. He landed at the base of the tower.

The hiker’s companion rendered first aid and another hiker who witnessed the fall called for help.

An Army National Guard helicopter extracted the hiker almost three hours after the fall.

