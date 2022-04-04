Hiker injured in fall from NH fire tower climbed up for photo

CHATHAM, N.H. (AP) - The New Hampshire Department of Fish and Game says a hiker fell and was seriously injured while climbing a fire tower on Mount Kearsarge North in Chatham.

The department says the 25-year-old hiker from South Portland, Maine, climbed to the top of the tower to take photos and then fell. He landed at the base of the tower.

The hiker’s companion rendered first aid and another hiker who witnessed the fall called for help.

An Army National Guard helicopter extracted the hiker almost three hours after the fall.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)