Local students prepare backpacks for children fleeing Ukraine

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Here students have just finished preparing about 400 backpacks that’ll go directly to children fleeing Ukraine. South Burlington’s Tuttle Middle School has partnered with a national organization called Operation Backpack4Kids.

A group of airline pilots is collecting the bags and flying them to a refugee center in Cologne, Germany.

The community donated backpacks and essentials like blankets, socks, and underwear.

Peer leaders at Tuttle got the bags ready for takeoff.

“It’s good to know how many backpacks we’ve raised and how many people have helped us raise 247 backpacks and make donations and take their time to bring it in the school,” said 9th grader Privany Soungha.

The initiative just wrapped up after two weeks. Other communities also supported the effort like Mt. Abe Middle and High School, WiIliston Central school, Berkshire Elementary School, and Davis Community School.

“I feel like it’s important for our community to be recognized as people who help out and give back to others because we’re fortunate enough to do that,” said 8th grader Ally LeDuc.

A local UPS pilot is getting those backpacks in the right hands.

