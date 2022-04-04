Advertisement

Local students prepare backpacks for children fleeing Ukraine

South Burlington students collect backpacks for kids in Ukraine
South Burlington students collect backpacks for kids in Ukraine(WCAX)
By Melissa Cooney
Published: Apr. 3, 2022 at 9:00 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Here students have just finished preparing about 400 backpacks that’ll go directly to children fleeing Ukraine. South Burlington’s Tuttle Middle School has partnered with a national organization called Operation Backpack4Kids.

A group of airline pilots is collecting the bags and flying them to a refugee center in Cologne, Germany.

The community donated backpacks and essentials like blankets, socks, and underwear.

Peer leaders at Tuttle got the bags ready for takeoff.

“It’s good to know how many backpacks we’ve raised and how many people have helped us raise 247 backpacks and make donations and take their time to bring it in the school,” said 9th grader Privany Soungha.

The initiative just wrapped up after two weeks. Other communities also supported the effort like Mt. Abe Middle and High School, WiIliston Central school, Berkshire Elementary School, and Davis Community School.

“I feel like it’s important for our community to be recognized as people who help out and give back to others because we’re fortunate enough to do that,” said 8th grader Ally LeDuc.

A local UPS pilot is getting those backpacks in the right hands.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman tells South Burlington police a man tried to kidnap her at knife-point
Attempted kidnapping suspect at large
Man faces murder charge in death of child
Vermont State Police say one of the racers was heading downhill at about 2:30 p.m. Saturday...
Fatal snowmobile crash during Suicide Six race
A spokesperson for the university said the school is cooperating with law enforcement
Police investigate hazing allegations at Vermont university
The Fairlee Diner will close Sunday.
Fairlee Diner succumbs to labor shortage

Latest News

The Town of Groton has been awarded $225,000 in state grant funding for the Groton Gateway...
Vermont trail projects connecting communities
Jim Darrow, 56, of Glens Falls has died during a snowmobile race in Vermont (Credit: Northeast...
Snowmobiling community honors memory of racer killed in weekend crash
How the Groton community is upgrading its infrastructure to draw tourism
Remembering a beloved rider in Vermont's snowmobile racing community