Loud sound in Upper Valley was an earthquake

By WCAX News Team
Published: Apr. 4, 2022 at 3:17 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
HARTFORD, Vt. (WCAX) - It turns out that mystery rumble many folks felt in the Upper Valley last week was, in fact, an earthquake.

That’s according to the U.S. Geological Survey, which didn’t have that information available when we first reported on the mysterious boom on Friday.

The USGS says it was a 2.2-magnitude quake centered near Quechee.

At that strength, light shaking can be felt, but nothing damaging.

Hartford Police said Friday they felt it at the station, and that it felt like thunder overhead.

