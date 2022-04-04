Advertisement

NH man who chugged wine during US Capitol riot gets jail time

File photo
File photo(Jose Luis Magana | AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 4, 2022 at 6:44 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - A New Hampshire man who swilled wine and swiped a book while storming the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, has been sentenced to 90 days in jail.

Jason Riddle, of Keene, pleaded guilty in November to two misdemeanors, theft of government property and parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building.

Riddle was sentenced in federal court Monday in Washington, D.C.

His lawyers had asked for a total of 30 months of probation, followed by community service.

Related Story:

NH man who “chugged” wine during Capitol riot charged

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

A woman tells South Burlington police a man tried to kidnap her at knife-point
South Burlington Police still searching for attempted kidnapping suspect
Jim Darrow, 56, of Glens Falls has died during a snowmobile race in Vermont (Credit: Northeast...
Snowmobile community remembers racer killed in weekend crash
Vermont State Police say one of the racers was heading downhill at about 2:30 p.m. Saturday...
Fatal snowmobile crash during Suicide Six race
A spokesperson for the university said the school is cooperating with law enforcement
Police investigate hazing allegations at Vermont university
A Burlington laundromat is damaged after a box truck crash on Shelburne Road.
Box truck crashes into Burlington bus stop, laundromat

Latest News

A really, really old star and a new record for Americans in space-- those are two of the topics...
Star Struck: An old star and a new record for Americans in space
Star Struck: An old star and a new record for Americans in space
MiVT: Muriel’s of Vermont
New York lawmakers approved stopgap legislation to help keep state government running as...
With NY budget overdue, lawmakers approve stopgap spending