Northern New York teen killed in 1-car crash

By WCAX News Team
Published: Apr. 4, 2022 at 11:23 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
BEEKMANTOWN, N.Y. (WCAX) - A North Country teen died after a one-car crash in Beekmantown on Saturday.

New York State Police say it happened on State Route 22 just before 5 p.m.

Troopers say Ethan Winterbottom, 20, of West Chazy, was headed south when another vehicle entered the road, causing Winterbottom to lose control. Winterbottom drove off the road, hit a guardrail and embankment, and his car flipped.

Winterbottom and his passenger, Paula Garcia, 18, of Keeseville, were rushed to the hospital in Plattsburgh, where Garcia later died.

Police say the crash is still under investigation.

