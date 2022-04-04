Advertisement

Police say NH man arrested on his way to meet child

Michael Franklin
Michael Franklin(Courtesy: Claremont Police)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Apr. 4, 2022 at 6:10 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
CLAREMONT, N.H. (WCAX) - A New Hampshire man is charged with attempting to commit felony sex assault.

Police say Michael Franklin, 41, of Claremont, was talking to a teenager between 13 and 16 on social media.

They say Franklin was aware of the teen’s age and expressed his desire for a sexual relationship.

Police intercepted him on his way to where he’d arranged to meet the child.

Franklin is charged with attempting to commit felony sex assault and using a computer for prohibited purposes.

