Police say NH man arrested on his way to meet child
Published: Apr. 4, 2022 at 6:10 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
CLAREMONT, N.H. (WCAX) - A New Hampshire man is charged with attempting to commit felony sex assault.
Police say Michael Franklin, 41, of Claremont, was talking to a teenager between 13 and 16 on social media.
They say Franklin was aware of the teen’s age and expressed his desire for a sexual relationship.
Police intercepted him on his way to where he’d arranged to meet the child.
Franklin is charged with attempting to commit felony sex assault and using a computer for prohibited purposes.
