Police working with witnesses, surveillance video in kidnapping attempt

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - South Burlington police are still looking for the man they say attempted to kidnap a woman in broad daylight.

Chief Shawn Burke says it happened outside of Kevin Smith Sports on Williston Road Friday at about 5:30 p.m.

Police say the man approached the victim from behind with a knife and demanded her car keys, saying he was going to take her for a ride.

She was able to escape.

The chief says they are working with witnesses and reviewing surveillance videos to identify the suspect.

“This was very brazen in the sense of where it occurred and the time of day. Be aware of your surroundings and if you’re confronted with something like this, and in a position to do so, make a scene, call 911, do whatever you need to do to keep yourself safe,” Burke advised.

The suspect is described as a white man, 5 feet, 4 inches tall to 5 feet, 6 inches tall. He was wearing glasses, dark clothing, a dark face covering and had a dark-colored backpack.

