Prosecutor: Several factors delayed murder charge against dad in daughter’s death

Jason Roberts
Jason Roberts(WCAX)
By Cam Smith
Published: Apr. 4, 2022 at 4:34 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEWPORT, Vt. (WCAX) - Nearly six years after her death, the father of Destiny Roberts has been charged with second-degree murder. Now, we’re learning more about what took so long.

Jason Roberts, 44, was arrested last week by U.S. Marshals in Tennessee.

Vermont State Police say in 2001, Roberts severely injured his daughter when she was just 6 weeks old. They say she suffered brain damage, blindness and paralysis.

Roberts claims someone else kicked the baby in the head.

Two years later, the child was adopted and her name was changed to Madison Simoneau.

Simoneau died in 2016 and police say her death was the direct result of being shaken as a baby.

“What will be important is demonstrating as the affidavit does-- is that Madison died as a result of the injuries sustained by Jason Roberts. I think the affidavit does a good job detailing that correlation, but that will be sort of the focus of the prosecution in this case,” Orleans County State’s Attorney Jennifer Barrett said.

She says the reason it took six years for a charge to be filed is based on several factors, including autopsy reports, interviews with Roberts and several medical record reviews between 2001 and 2016.

Roberts is awaiting extradition to Vermont.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

