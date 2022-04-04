Residents hope Weinberger addresses safety, housing in State of the City

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Burlington Mayor Miro Weinberger will address the major issues facing the city Monday night and how he plans to solve them in his annual State of the City speech.

I haven’t heard from the mayor’s office on his official talking points, but I spoke with community members Monday, and the major topics I heard that they want to see addressed are public safety and housing affordability in the city.

On a sunny day in Burlington, many people were out walking around taking in the nice weather. People we asked about the current state of the city had safety on their minds.

“People hang out a lot on Church Street and it doesn’t always feel 100% safe, but it hasn’t stopped me from coming, I still love it,” said Sarah Kresser of West Burke.

“I know our building is paying for it, break-ins to cars, people coming in our building spray-painting, but otherwise I think it’s great. I wish we were still on the trajectory we were two-three years ago, and I’m sure we’ll return to that,” said Andrew Riecker of Burlington.

It’s been nearly two years since police department staffing was slashed by the City Council.

Currently, with around 60 officers available to be deployed, some in the business community want to hear what can be done to help stabilize and grow the force to the approved number of 86 officers.

“They’ve been demoralized to a point that we’ve never seen before. That’s not the mayor, that’s the City Council, but I want to hear what the mayor’s plan is to deal with that,” said Kurt Wright, a former Burlington city councilor.

Another issue the mayor is expected to address is the housing crisis. Last December, Weinberger announced a 10-point action plan to address housing and affordability in the city.

Kelly Devine of the Burlington Business Association wants to know what the city is doing to help bolster downtown as we come out of the pandemic.

“Unless we can really solve the housing crisis here, make sure we take care of our nuts and bolts and provide some sort of public safety, I think we are in some sort of jeopardy moving forward,” Devine said.

Progressive City Councilor Jack Hanson says he hopes the mayor will address climate issues and further the moves the city has made toward renewable energy.

“When it comes to transportation and when it comes to heating buildings, we still have a long way to go to move off of fossil fuels, and it’s going to take a lot of effort. And I think the city needs to play a much more active and aggressive role in order to have Burlington meet our net-zero 2030 energy goals,” Hanson said.

Last year’s State of the City focused heavily on the Racial Equity Inclusion and Belonging Department which was very new at the time of the speech, along with what the city could do to improve equity in the community.

Since then, they were able to put on a Juneteenth event. However, three major people in the department along with the director have subsequently left, leaving many in the city to question why, and what’s next for that department.

Also on Monday night, a City Council president will be elected. I’ve heard from several councilors that Democrat Karen Paul is expected to take over the helm. She tells me that if she’s elected, she hopes to work to rebuild a rapport with other councilors and the public.

