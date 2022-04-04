Advertisement

Ruling against NY redistricting temporarily on hold

A trial court ruling that declared New York’s new congressional and legislative district maps...
A trial court ruling that declared New York’s new congressional and legislative district maps unconstitutional was temporarily stayed by a state appeals court judge Monday. - File photo(WCAX)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 4, 2022 at 9:54 AM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) - A trial court ruling that declared New York’s new congressional and legislative district maps unconstitutional was temporarily stayed by a state appeals court judge Monday.

The interim order from state Appellate Division Justice Stephen K. Lindley is in effect until Thursday when oral arguments in the case are scheduled.

Another decision on whether to extend the stay is expected later that day.

The order comes four days after a trial court judge in Steuben County threw the state’s primary season in turmoil by ruling the state’s districts were illegally gerrymandered to benefit Democrats. 

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

A woman tells South Burlington police a man tried to kidnap her at knife-point
South Burlington Police still searching for attempted kidnapping suspect
Vermont State Police say one of the racers was heading downhill at about 2:30 p.m. Saturday...
Fatal snowmobile crash during Suicide Six race
Jim Darrow, 56, of Glens Falls has died during a snowmobile race in Vermont (Credit: Northeast...
Snowmobile community remembers racer killed in weekend crash
A spokesperson for the university said the school is cooperating with law enforcement
Police investigate hazing allegations at Vermont university
An iconic North Country Hot Dog Stand, is now on the New York State historic business...
North Country hot dog stands gets recognized

Latest News

An Essex neighborhood welcomed home a young girl with a chronic disease over the weekend.
Addi gets Christmas-themed welcome home
An Essex neighborhood welcomes home a young girl with a chronic disease over the weekend.
Addi gets Christmas-themed welcome home
Gov. Phil Scott-File photo
Gov. Scott urges lawmakers to make changes to budget
A Burlington laundromat is damaged after a box truck crash on Shelburne Road.
Box truck crashes into Burlington bus stop, laundromat