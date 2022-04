COLCHESTER, Vt. (WCAX) - An SUV burst into flames just outside a Vermont school on Monday.

Flames quickly spread through the Nissan Rogue in the parking lot of Union Memorial School in Colchester.

No one was inside the vehicle and no one was hurt.

Police say no students or staff were nearby.

They say the fire was accidental.

