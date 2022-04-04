Advertisement

UVM Medical Center postpones surgeries after operating rooms flood

A pipe at the UVM Medical Center burst over the weekend, flooding operating rooms and forcing...
A pipe at the UVM Medical Center burst over the weekend, flooding operating rooms and forcing the hospital to delay scheduled surgeries.(Courtesy: UVM Medical Center)
By Katharine Huntley
Published: Apr. 4, 2022 at 2:32 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Work continues at the UVM Medical Center after a pipe burst and flooded most of the operating rooms.

It happened late Saturday night.

The flooding shut down 20 of the hospital’s 22 operating rooms.

An additional eight were brought back online Monday.

But it forced the hospital to delay many surgeries. Forty-nine were postponed Monday and they expect others will be postponed this week.

“We are so sorry about that. We know that through the pandemic and other issues this has happened some other times in the past couple of years and it’s unfortunate. And just before this happened, we’ve had all the ORs humming and were just starting to get caught up. But we will get back there in a week or two,” said Dr. Steven Leffler, the president of the UVM Medical Center.

The hospital is reviewing cases to see if they can be shifted to other facilities.

They say it will take about a week for everything to be repaired.

There’s no estimate yet on how much this will all cost.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman tells South Burlington police a man tried to kidnap her at knife-point
South Burlington Police still searching for attempted kidnapping suspect
Jim Darrow, 56, of Glens Falls has died during a snowmobile race in Vermont (Credit: Northeast...
Snowmobile community remembers racer killed in weekend crash
Vermont State Police say one of the racers was heading downhill at about 2:30 p.m. Saturday...
Fatal snowmobile crash during Suicide Six race
A spokesperson for the university said the school is cooperating with law enforcement
Police investigate hazing allegations at Vermont university
A Burlington laundromat is damaged after a box truck crash on Shelburne Road.
Box truck crashes into Burlington bus stop, laundromat

Latest News

Police say a Vermont prison inmate found dead in his cell took his own life. - File photo
Police: Vermont prison inmate died by suicide
It turns out that mystery rumble many folks felt in the Upper Valley last week was, in fact, an...
Loud sound in Upper Valley was an earthquake
The New Hampshire Department of Fish and Game says a hiker was seriously injured when he fell...
Hiker injured in fall from NH fire tower climbed up for photo
Adam Montgomery (left) faces new charges related to firearms thefts that are not connected to...
Harmony Montgomery’s dad faces unrelated gun theft charges