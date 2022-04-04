UVM Medical Center postpones surgeries after operating rooms flood

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Work continues at the UVM Medical Center after a pipe burst and flooded most of the operating rooms.

It happened late Saturday night.

The flooding shut down 20 of the hospital’s 22 operating rooms.

An additional eight were brought back online Monday.

But it forced the hospital to delay many surgeries. Forty-nine were postponed Monday and they expect others will be postponed this week.

“We are so sorry about that. We know that through the pandemic and other issues this has happened some other times in the past couple of years and it’s unfortunate. And just before this happened, we’ve had all the ORs humming and were just starting to get caught up. But we will get back there in a week or two,” said Dr. Steven Leffler, the president of the UVM Medical Center.

The hospital is reviewing cases to see if they can be shifted to other facilities.

They say it will take about a week for everything to be repaired.

There’s no estimate yet on how much this will all cost.

