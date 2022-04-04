Advertisement

Vermont State Police investigate inmate death

An autopsy is being done on an inmate, after he died in his cell.
By WCAX News Team
Published: Apr. 4, 2022 at 6:22 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
ST. JOHNSBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - An autopsy is being done on an inmate after he died in his cell.

Vermont State Police say the death is not considered suspicious at this time.

Police say an inmate was found unresponsive around 10:00 p.m. Sunday in a cell at the Northeast Regional Correctional Center in St. Johnsbury.

Medical attention was given, but the man was later pronounced dead.

The cause and manner of death are pending an autopsy, and the name of the inmate is being held until family is told.

