West Dover freeskier prepares for nationals in Colorado

DOVER, Vt. (WCAX) - With the skiing season nearing the end, this is just the beginning for West Dover’s Elaina Krusiewski.

Krusiewski said she’s always been around skiing since she was 18 months old. And ever since she could strap on a pair of skis, she always said she wanted to go big and that she wanted to make something out of skiing. Now, the freeskier will have the chance for some big air out West in Colorado for the USASA National Championships. The event is scheduled to take place later this week at Copper Mountain.

The sixteen-year-old turns 17 on Monday when she’s set to head out to Colorado. It’s the final event of the season for her, so how she does can set up what comes next for her next season. But her ultimate goal remains to compete with Team USA.

