Will restaurants that missed out on COVID cash get another chance?

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - In the third year of the pandemic, Congress will be looking at a bill that could replenish pandemic relief money for restaurants and performing arts venues.

You may remember the restaurant revitalization fund provided thousands and in some cases millions of dollars in aid for qualifying businesses.

But that funding ran out quickly and 581 businesses in Vermont that were approved to receive it didn’t get it, including the Penny Cluse Cafe in Burlington.

The Penny Cluse has been serving breakfast and lunch for 25 years, but owner and general manager Charles Reeves says navigating the pandemic has been challenging for business and staff.

“I’ve never worked harder in my life,” Reeves said. “We are understaffed. And it’s just, it’s been go, go, go.”

Reeves says they did takeout only for a year and a half and reopened indoor dining last August.

“But we were losing money, you know, month after month. Just because the amount of real estate we have here and your general operating costs,” Reeves said.

To offset the money lost, Reeves applied for Restaurant Revitalization Funding, which would help restaurants offset revenue lost between 2019 and 2020.

Reeves says the cafe saw around a $900,000 difference between the two years.

He says they were approved but never received their funding.

“Here it is, you know, 14 months later, we’re still wondering if we’re gonna get some money,” Reeves said.

There are 580 other restaurants that received approval with a similar story.

According to data from the Vermont chapter of the Small Business Association, 367 businesses did receive funding ranging from thousands of dollars to over $4 million.

Sue Bette, the owner of Bluebird Barbecue in Burlington, says the funding provided security for her restaurant to move forward in confidence.

“Grant recipients are able to pay down debts accumulated as a result of the pandemic, provide secure employment and be a resource to navigate the challenge the pandemic has continued to throw their way,” Bette said.

But officials note this funding was depleted quickly due to high need.

“Only one-third of the eligible restaurants were able to see funding. This made a huge difference in being a lifeline. So our hope is to be able to put an additional $40 billion, not new money by the way,” said Rep. Peter Welch, D-Vermont.

Welch says this week the House will take up legislation that would replenish the fund using money from a past aid package that would be reallocated for businesses to apply for.

“I think there is a preference where the folks who have gone through the application process and actually were approved but didn’t get the help and are teetering, let’s help them. This is, I think, what makes sense,” Welch said.

As for Reeves: " I am, I’m cautiously optimistic, you know, I want to happen,” he said. “People appreciate us, you know, but it would be great to get some help.”

This bill also proposes to extend 65 grants given to performing arts organizations, as well.

Those grants helped keep venues like the Flynn Center going when pandemic restrictions closed theaters.

“It was absolutely lifeblood. In that we could hire artists, we could hire our staff, we could open the doors and we can welcome audiences who could spend time together. After such a hard time that we’ve all been facing, it’s been, it’s been really everything,” said Jay Wahl, the executive director of the Flynn.

Welch says that because restaurants and performing arts impact communities all across the U.S., no matter the state or political affiliation, he hopes for bipartisan support.

