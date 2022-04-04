BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - It will be looking and feeling more like Spring as we head through the rest of the week. Temperatures will be near normal, or slightly above normal, with rain returning by the end of the week. High pressure holds on for another day on Tuesday. Skies will be partly sunny with highs in the mid 50s.

Clouds will thicken up and become mostly cloudy on Wednesday. A weather system will slide south and bring a chance of rain to our southern counties during the day. Another frontal system will arrive from the west on Thursday morning, that will bring periods of rain to the region. Showers will be steady through the day and continue into Thursday night. Temperatures will remain in the mid 50s.

Showers become a bit more scattered through the end of the week. Skies will be mostly cloudy on Friday and Saturday with slightly cooler temperatures. Showers will likely wrap up on Saturday, with drier skies set for Sunday. Warm and drier weather will begin to move in next week. Skies will be partly sunny starting on Monday with highs heading into the low 60s by the middle of next week.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.