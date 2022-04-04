Advertisement

Your MAX Advantage Forecast

Gary has the latest forecast.
By Gary Sadowsky
Published: Apr. 4, 2022 at 7:18 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -Good Monday, everyone! This first full work week of April will be getting off to a very nice start. After a few, lingering flurries early in the morning, from that upper-air disturbance that came through on Sunday, there will be lots of sunshine for the rest of the day, and temperatures will be just about where they ought to be (normal high for Burlington is now 49°).

There will be more sunshine on Tuesday with even warmer temperatures.

On Wednesday, a storm system will be tracking to our south, but some rain from that system could get kicked up into our far southern counties early in the day. But it will stay partly sunny to the north.

Spring weather also involves rain, and that is what’s on tap for the end of the week, starting on Thursday. A sprawling, slow-moving frontal system will move in from the west on Thursday with lots of rain. Rain will continue, on & off, through Friday, as that system just slowly drifts off to the east. There could also be a few snowflakes in the higher elevations, especially during Thursday night.

A few showers may linger into Saturday to start the weekend, but it should all be out of here by Sunday.

Try to get outdoors and take MAX Advantage of the nice spring weather over the next couple of days! -Gary

