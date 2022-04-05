Advertisement

63-year-old dies after roommate pours hot cooking oil on her at assisted living center, police say

FILE PHOTO - According to police, 63-year-old Doren Davis died after her roommate poured hot...
FILE PHOTO - According to police, 63-year-old Doren Davis died after her roommate poured hot cooking oil on her during an argument.(Brothers_Art/Getty Images via Canva)
By Nicole Sanders and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 5:13 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV/Gray News) - A 65-year-old woman was taken into custody after pouring hot cooking oil over her roommate at an assisted living center, police said.

According to police, officers found 63-year-old Doren Davis severely burned inside the Smiley House in St. Louis on March 7.

Davis’ roommate poured hot cooking oil on her after a dispute over a personal matter, investigators said.

The 65-year-old was arrested and is being held at the Missouri Department of Corrections. Davis was hospitalized for her burns but later died.

Copyright 2022 KMOV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say a Vermont prison inmate found dead in his cell took his own life. - File photo
Police: Vermont prison inmate died by suicide
Jim Darrow, 56, of Glens Falls has died during a snowmobile race in Vermont (Credit: Northeast...
Snowmobile community remembers racer killed in weekend crash
Michael Franklin
Police say NH man arrested on his way to meet child
Arthur Tobin
Police: Jeffersonville man crashed into school bus while on drugs
An SUV burst into flames just outside the Union Memorial School in Colchester on Monday.
SUV bursts into flames at Colchester school

Latest News

sdf
Help Wanted: School bus drivers
Daniel King
Police arrest burglary suspect who was shot by homeowner
The measure — passed on the last day of the session — still requires Republican Gov. Brian...
Georgia lawmakers push through election probe regulation
Obamacare
President Biden signs executive order to eliminate “family glitch” and expand Affordable Care Act
Latest coronavirus numbers -- WCAX continuing coverage