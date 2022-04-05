Burlington School Board reviewing 5 high school design options

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The Burlington School Board and the public Tuesday night are getting their first look at options for a new high school.

The five renderings illustrate different shapes and layouts for the new school which would have space for Burlington High School, Burlington Technical College, and in one plan -- a future expansion. By the end of the month, the board is expected to choose a design to move forward with as part of a tight timeline to get construction started by next year.

Burlington High School students have been studying in the former Macy’s downtown since being forced out of their former campus over PCB contamination.

The new building is set to be built next to the condemned high school on Institute Road along North Avenue.

According to school board documents, all five options meet vision and flexibility goals, and most are considered compact with good solar orientation. All are just short of $200 million with the potential to go higher. The cost of demolishing the existing buildings would add millions more.

The plans are concerning to some Burlington residents including Martha Lang. She says she would like to see more of a buffer between the school and the road. She’s also worried about the height of the building and the overall cost of the project. “We do need a new school. I support schools but I don’t support an extravagant school, nor do I support a system or a process that the people don’t know what’s going on,” she said.

Another hurdle to overcome is that the site is not in compliance with its zoning requirements for recreational use. District officials say they would be looking to rezone the school under the ‘institutional’ category because there’s no school district category. They say the board will move forward with designs before applying for a zoning permit.

A bond vote on the project is expected in November that, if approved, would allow construction to start next spring with a goal of getting students into the new school by the fall of 2025.

