Advertisement

CVU alumnus returns to lead baseball team

Davis Mikell takes reins as head coach
Davis Mikell takes reins as head coach
By Jack Fitzsimmons
Published: Apr. 4, 2022 at 10:29 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HINESBURG, Vt. (WCAX) - Spring sports are back at the high schools, with lacrosse games getting underway this week. Baseball and softball are a bit behind, the nature of early April in Vermont being that the fields are still a little soggy. But when CVU’s baseball team gets underway next week, they’ll have a familiar face on the bench.

2013 grad Davis Mikell is taking the reins as the head coach of the Redhawks baseball program following longtime coach Tim Albertson’s move to become the athletic director at Stowe. Mikell won a couple state titles as a player for CVU his junior and senior years before moving on to a stellar college career at Castleton.

There Mikell kept on winning, claiming a couple conference titles along with a pair of All-American nods. He even played Summer ball with both the Mountaineers and Nighthawks.

Now back at his high school alma mater, Mikell inherits a squad that has claimed the last two D1 state titles. He and his team are looking forward to making another run.

“Yeah it’s fun to be a part of this community,” Mikell said. “CVU baseball, as far as having my family go through it including myself, now being the coach, it’s one of those that’s always been around. I remember coming to games when I was 5, 6, 7, 8 years old at the start of the 2000s and stuff like that. And then playing here during the start of the 2010s, and then coming back to coach right now. It’s been a dream come true and I’m really excited to be here.”

CVU opens its season Thursday, April 14th as they host Rice.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman tells South Burlington police a man tried to kidnap her at knife-point
South Burlington Police still searching for attempted kidnapping suspect
Jim Darrow, 56, of Glens Falls has died during a snowmobile race in Vermont (Credit: Northeast...
Snowmobile community remembers racer killed in weekend crash
Vermont State Police say one of the racers was heading downhill at about 2:30 p.m. Saturday...
Fatal snowmobile crash during Suicide Six race
Police say a Vermont prison inmate found dead in his cell took his own life. - File photo
Police: Vermont prison inmate died by suicide
A spokesperson for the university said the school is cooperating with law enforcement
Police investigate hazing allegations at Vermont university

Latest News

Sixteen-year-old Elaina Krusiewski hits the slopes one final time this season
West Dover freeskier prepares for nationals in Colorado
West Dover freeskier prepares for nationals in Colorado
Panthers score a season-high 21 goals in the win over the Jumbos
Middlebury men’s lacrosse upsets third-ranked Tufts
Panthers score a season-high 21 goals in the win over the Jumbos
Middlebury men's lacrosse upsets third-ranked Tufts