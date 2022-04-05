CVU alumnus returns to lead baseball team

HINESBURG, Vt. (WCAX) - Spring sports are back at the high schools, with lacrosse games getting underway this week. Baseball and softball are a bit behind, the nature of early April in Vermont being that the fields are still a little soggy. But when CVU’s baseball team gets underway next week, they’ll have a familiar face on the bench.

2013 grad Davis Mikell is taking the reins as the head coach of the Redhawks baseball program following longtime coach Tim Albertson’s move to become the athletic director at Stowe. Mikell won a couple state titles as a player for CVU his junior and senior years before moving on to a stellar college career at Castleton.

There Mikell kept on winning, claiming a couple conference titles along with a pair of All-American nods. He even played Summer ball with both the Mountaineers and Nighthawks.

Now back at his high school alma mater, Mikell inherits a squad that has claimed the last two D1 state titles. He and his team are looking forward to making another run.

“Yeah it’s fun to be a part of this community,” Mikell said. “CVU baseball, as far as having my family go through it including myself, now being the coach, it’s one of those that’s always been around. I remember coming to games when I was 5, 6, 7, 8 years old at the start of the 2000s and stuff like that. And then playing here during the start of the 2010s, and then coming back to coach right now. It’s been a dream come true and I’m really excited to be here.”

CVU opens its season Thursday, April 14th as they host Rice.

