Dartmouth College to return Samson Occom papers to tribe

Dartmouth College in Hanover, N.H.
Dartmouth College in Hanover, N.H.(WCAX)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 6:51 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
HANOVER, N.H. (AP) - Dartmouth College is returning the papers of Samson Occom to a Mohegan cultural center in Connecticut where Occom was a minister and a member of the Mohegan Tribe, the college’s President Philip Hanlon says.

The Lebanon Valley News reported Sunday that Occom traveled to Europe to fundraise money for the preacher Eleazar Wheelock’s school for Native students. But when Occum returned home in 1763, he found that Wheelock had appropriated the thousands of dollars he collected for a college for white settlers, which years later would become Dartmouth.

There will be a repatriation ceremony at the Mohegan Church in Uncasville, Connecticut, on April 27.

