Advertisement

Elon Musk to join the board of directors at Twitter

FILE - Tesla and SpaceX Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk speaks at the SATELLITE Conference...
FILE - Tesla and SpaceX Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk speaks at the SATELLITE Conference and Exhibition on March 9, 2020, in Washington.(AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 8:43 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — Elon Musk is joining Twitter’s board of directors a day after disclosing that the Tesla CEO took a 9% stake in the social media platform.

Twitter Inc. said in a regulatory filing Tuesday that it entered into an agreement with Musk on Monday that will give the billionaire a seat on its board, with the term expiring at its 2024 annual shareholders meeting.

Musk, either alone or as a member of a group, won’t be allowed to own more than 14.9% of Twitter’s outstanding stock for as long as he’s a board member and for 90 days after.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jim Darrow, 56, of Glens Falls has died during a snowmobile race in Vermont (Credit: Northeast...
Snowmobile community remembers racer killed in weekend crash
Police say a Vermont prison inmate found dead in his cell took his own life. - File photo
Police: Vermont prison inmate died by suicide
A Burlington laundromat is damaged after a box truck crash on Shelburne Road.
Box truck crashes into Burlington bus stop, laundromat
Michael Franklin
Police say NH man arrested on his way to meet child
An SUV burst into flames just outside the Union Memorial School in Colchester on Monday.
SUV bursts into flames at Colchester school

Latest News

There’s a new push to educate New Yorkers about marijuana..
New York campaign seeks to destigmatize marijuana
Vitali Klitschko, the mayor of Kyiv, said that the cities northwest of the capital, such as...
Ukraine’s leader to brief top UN body on alleged massacres
Georgia State University Newton Campus
Georgia college professor calls police on students who arrived late to class
There’s a new push to educate New Yorkers about marijuana..
New York campaign seeks to de-stigmatize marijuana