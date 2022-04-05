Advertisement

Essex Junction another step closer to becoming city

The Five Corners in Essex Junction-File photo
The Five Corners in Essex Junction-File photo(WCAX)
By Katharine Huntley
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 2:44 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ESSEX JUNCTION, Vt. (WCAX) - Essex Junction is one step closer to becoming a city after the bill to do that passed out of the Legislature on Tuesday.

It’s now up to Gov. Phil Scott to sign the bill to create Vermont’s 10th city, the first creation of a city in more than 100 years.

After decades of back and forth between the village of Essex Junction and the town of Essex, the village voted back in November to officially separate back.

“It’s very rewarding, very humbling, to think that we are at this point is very surreal. I can’t imagine that after the many, many meetings, both as just the board of trustees, but also joint meetings with the town select board, not to mention the votes, the community outreach-- that we are finally at this point,” said Andrew Brown, the president of the Essex Junction Board of Trustees.

The two sides will still share some services for the first year, but if the governor signs off on the plan, they will eventually share only the use of the police department starting in July 2023.

Related Stories:

Essex Junction moves one step closer to cityhood

Essex Junction residents vote to separate from Essex Town

Will residents vote to leave the town and make Essex Junction a city?

Essex merger vote fails again

Recount affirms Essex-Essex Junction merger defeat

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say a Vermont prison inmate found dead in his cell took his own life. - File photo
Police: Vermont prison inmate died by suicide
Jim Darrow, 56, of Glens Falls has died during a snowmobile race in Vermont (Credit: Northeast...
Snowmobile community remembers racer killed in weekend crash
Michael Franklin
Police say NH man arrested on his way to meet child
An SUV burst into flames just outside the Union Memorial School in Colchester on Monday.
SUV bursts into flames at Colchester school
A Burlington laundromat is damaged after a box truck crash on Shelburne Road.
Box truck crashes into Burlington bus stop, laundromat

Latest News

File photo
Help Wanted: School bus drivers
Raw Video: Scott weekly media briefing - April 5
Raw Video: Scott weekly media briefing - April 5
Gov. Phil Scott at Tuesday's briefing in Montpelier.
Vt. COVID cases continue upward creep; hospitalizations stable
Latest coronavirus numbers -- WCAX continuing coverage