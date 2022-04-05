Essex Junction another step closer to becoming city

ESSEX JUNCTION, Vt. (WCAX) - Essex Junction is one step closer to becoming a city after the bill to do that passed out of the Legislature on Tuesday.

It’s now up to Gov. Phil Scott to sign the bill to create Vermont’s 10th city, the first creation of a city in more than 100 years.

After decades of back and forth between the village of Essex Junction and the town of Essex, the village voted back in November to officially separate back.

“It’s very rewarding, very humbling, to think that we are at this point is very surreal. I can’t imagine that after the many, many meetings, both as just the board of trustees, but also joint meetings with the town select board, not to mention the votes, the community outreach-- that we are finally at this point,” said Andrew Brown, the president of the Essex Junction Board of Trustees.

The two sides will still share some services for the first year, but if the governor signs off on the plan, they will eventually share only the use of the police department starting in July 2023.

