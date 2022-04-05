Advertisement

Jeffersonville man crashes into school bus while on drugs

Arthur Tobin, 48, of Jeffersonville
Arthur Tobin, 48, of Jeffersonville(Courtesy: Vermont State Police)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Apr. 4, 2022 at 10:20 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CAMBRIDGE, Vt. (WCAX) - Police say a Jeffersonville man who was under the influence of drugs crashes into a school bus full of of kids.

Vermont State Police say at 3:00 p.m. Monday, they responded to Route 15 in Cambridge near Wells Farm Road for a truck vs. school bus crash.

Police say Arthur Tobin Jr., 48 of Jeffersonville rear ended the bus, which had its flashing lights signals on at the time.

Nobody was hurt.

Tobin was issued a citation and set to appear in court.

