Man arrested after running wife over, killing her in airport parking deck, police say

Salt Lake City police arrested a man accused of driving under the influence in a collision that...
Salt Lake City police arrested a man accused of driving under the influence in a collision that killed his wife in an airport parking deck.(Salt Lake City Police/Twitter)
By Travis Leder
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 2:25 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
SALT LAKE CITY (Gray News) - Police have arrested a man accused of killing his wife by running her over in a vehicle while driving under the influence in an airport parking deck.

Salt Lake City police responded to the Salt Lake City International Airport Monday afternoon after learning a woman was seriously hurt in a collision.

When officers arrived, they found Charlotte Sturgeon, 29, with serious injuries. Paramedics transported her to the hospital where she died.

Investigators believe her husband, Shawn Christopher Sturgeon, 38, ran over his wife while driving the SUV on the second level of the short-term airport parking garage soon after the couple returned from a vacation.

Police said the husband drove to the payment booths to ask for help after the collision, and he never left airport property before his arrest.

Detectives booked Sturgeon and placed him in the Salt Lake County Metro Jail, where he faces a charge of automobile homicide - criminal negligence DUI of alcohol/drugs.

