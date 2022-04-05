Advertisement

Neighbors concerned about homeless pod community

By Katharine Huntley
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 6:22 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A group of seniors in Burlington’s Old North End is upset about a proposal to build low-barrier shelter pods for the homeless in their neighborhood.

Nearly everyone we spoke to in the Elmwood Avenue neighborhood area has expressed compassion for the homeless in the city, but many who live at the nearby McKenzie House apartments remain concerned. They are worried about their safety, potential illegal activity, and excessive noise coming to a place where many elderly, disabled, and families in Section 8 housing are living.

“I came here as an older person to have less stress, less car noises, less people noises, and that’s what they are putting there, so it’s not fair,” said Bari Kuhl, a resident at McKenzie House, which is next door to the proposed pods.

Bill Jones, who also lives in the federally-assisted apartments, isn’t ready to condemn the idea. He says he was homeless a few times in his life and is waiting to see who moves in next door. “If people are very honest and open about their commitment to themselves and to the neighborhood then I’m all for it,” he said.

O’Brien Brothers property management runs McKenzie House. The firm’s Evan Langfeldt says he’s disappointed in the lack of outreach by the city and is worried the city’s plan for managing the pods is incomplete, potentially putting his vulnerable residents at risk. “The city’s proposing this but it almost feels like they are trying to solve one housing crisis on the backs of another underserved community that might not have the resources to pack up and move if there’s something going on beside them that they don’t agree with or uncomfortable with,” Langfeldt said.

The 30 pods the city has already ordered will closely resemble a community put up in Madison, Wisconsin. There are still many steps and permitting that need to be ironed out but Burlington Community and Economic Development director Brian Pine says they will be taking residents’ concerns to heart.

“There questions are fair, legitimate questions. They all need to be addressed. When you are planning to do something new, anything new in the neighborhood, you have to expect to hear a lot of concerns, questions -- and honestly some fears -- and I take those to heart and we need to consider those moving forward,” he said.

It’s still not clear who will manage the low-barrier pod community where sobriety is not required. CVOEO will have a 24/7 presence there but only to run a community resource center.

The city hopes to open the pod community in July. Residents would sign a three-year lease.

Related Stories:

Burlington City Council votes on housing, transportation items

Showdown over future of short-term rentals in Burlington

Public Works Commission approves homeless pods proposal

Burlington neighbors react to homeless pod proposal

Burlington plans to put homeless pod community downtown

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say a Vermont prison inmate found dead in his cell took his own life. - File photo
Police: Vermont prison inmate died by suicide
Jim Darrow, 56, of Glens Falls has died during a snowmobile race in Vermont (Credit: Northeast...
Snowmobile community remembers racer killed in weekend crash
Michael Franklin
Police say NH man arrested on his way to meet child
Arthur Tobin
Police: Jeffersonville man crashed into school bus while on drugs
An SUV burst into flames just outside the Union Memorial School in Colchester on Monday.
SUV bursts into flames at Colchester school

Latest News

Think tank calls attention to Middlebury election irregularities
Police arrest burglary suspect who was shot by homeowner
Maple market remains strong
The siblings of Ghislaine Maxwell say they are “profoundly shocked and troubled” that a judge...
Ghislaine Maxwell family ‘shocked’ by denial of new trial
Burlington School Board reviewing 5 high school design options
Burlington School Board reviewing 5 high school design options