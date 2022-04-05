Neighbors concerned about homeless pod community

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A group of seniors in Burlington’s Old North End is upset about a proposal to build low-barrier shelter pods for the homeless in their neighborhood.

Nearly everyone we spoke to in the Elmwood Avenue neighborhood area has expressed compassion for the homeless in the city, but many who live at the nearby McKenzie House apartments remain concerned. They are worried about their safety, potential illegal activity, and excessive noise coming to a place where many elderly, disabled, and families in Section 8 housing are living.

“I came here as an older person to have less stress, less car noises, less people noises, and that’s what they are putting there, so it’s not fair,” said Bari Kuhl, a resident at McKenzie House, which is next door to the proposed pods.

Bill Jones, who also lives in the federally-assisted apartments, isn’t ready to condemn the idea. He says he was homeless a few times in his life and is waiting to see who moves in next door. “If people are very honest and open about their commitment to themselves and to the neighborhood then I’m all for it,” he said.

O’Brien Brothers property management runs McKenzie House. The firm’s Evan Langfeldt says he’s disappointed in the lack of outreach by the city and is worried the city’s plan for managing the pods is incomplete, potentially putting his vulnerable residents at risk. “The city’s proposing this but it almost feels like they are trying to solve one housing crisis on the backs of another underserved community that might not have the resources to pack up and move if there’s something going on beside them that they don’t agree with or uncomfortable with,” Langfeldt said.

The 30 pods the city has already ordered will closely resemble a community put up in Madison, Wisconsin. There are still many steps and permitting that need to be ironed out but Burlington Community and Economic Development director Brian Pine says they will be taking residents’ concerns to heart.

“There questions are fair, legitimate questions. They all need to be addressed. When you are planning to do something new, anything new in the neighborhood, you have to expect to hear a lot of concerns, questions -- and honestly some fears -- and I take those to heart and we need to consider those moving forward,” he said.

It’s still not clear who will manage the low-barrier pod community where sobriety is not required. CVOEO will have a 24/7 presence there but only to run a community resource center.

The city hopes to open the pod community in July. Residents would sign a three-year lease.

Related Stories:

Burlington City Council votes on housing, transportation items

Showdown over future of short-term rentals in Burlington

Public Works Commission approves homeless pods proposal

Burlington neighbors react to homeless pod proposal

Burlington plans to put homeless pod community downtown

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.