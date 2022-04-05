New York campaign seeks to destigmatize marijuana

NEW YORK (WCAX) - There’s a new push to educate New Yorkers about marijuana.

According to the New York Office of Cannabis Management, a campaign is being launched to destigmatize it.

The campaign will also focus on public health by explaining the benefits and risks of cannabis use.

The government will be airing advertisements on TV, radio, public transit, billboards and social media.

New York legalized marijuana in 2021 for adults 21 and older.

