Advertisement

New York campaign seeks to destigmatize marijuana

There’s a new push to educate New Yorkers about marijuana..
By WCAX News Team
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 8:30 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (WCAX) - There’s a new push to educate New Yorkers about marijuana.

According to the New York Office of Cannabis Management, a campaign is being launched to destigmatize it.

The campaign will also focus on public health by explaining the benefits and risks of cannabis use.

The government will be airing advertisements on TV, radio, public transit, billboards and social media.

New York legalized marijuana in 2021 for adults 21 and older.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jim Darrow, 56, of Glens Falls has died during a snowmobile race in Vermont (Credit: Northeast...
Snowmobile community remembers racer killed in weekend crash
Police say a Vermont prison inmate found dead in his cell took his own life. - File photo
Police: Vermont prison inmate died by suicide
A Burlington laundromat is damaged after a box truck crash on Shelburne Road.
Box truck crashes into Burlington bus stop, laundromat
Michael Franklin
Police say NH man arrested on his way to meet child
An SUV burst into flames just outside the Union Memorial School in Colchester on Monday.
SUV bursts into flames at Colchester school

Latest News

There’s a new push to educate New Yorkers about marijuana..
New York campaign seeks to de-stigmatize marijuana
Photo taken April 4, 2022.
VTrans keep an eye on The Notch
VTrans keeps an eye on The Notch
Notch Watch!
FILE photo.
Police to use helicopter in search of missing St. Johnsbury man