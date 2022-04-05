Advertisement

North Country woman helps refugees fleeing war-torn Ukraine

By Kelly O'Brien
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 5:09 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
KEESEVILLE, N.Y. (WCAX) - As war rages on in Ukraine, people in our region continue to step up to help, like a Keeseville woman who just spent two weeks in Europe helping Ukrainians adjust to their new lives.

Maria Holderman is originally an investigative journalist from Romania. She relocated to our region and became a chemistry teacher, winning Vermont Science Teacher of the Year in 2014.

But when she watched the war break out in Ukraine, she knew it was time to head home.

“When I told the girl who lives in my house in Bucharest that I’m coming, she said you are coming at the wrong time. My sister who lives in Romania said the same thing. But that’s exactly why I went there,” Holderman said.

Holderman just spent two weeks in her native Romanian helping Ukrainian refugees.

“I still hear the sirens and the sounds of the train,” she said.

Holderman volunteered at the largest train station in Bucharest, about 400 miles from the Ukrainian border.

“They were arriving to Bucharest by train directly from the war zone. Some were in transit to another country where they had relatives, others were seeking asylum in Romania,” she explained.

Holderman worked with volunteers from all around the world helping refugees feel safe after fleeing the war zone.

“We got about 3,500 people in transit,” she said.

She said she formed a group of volunteers to work at the train station. They would pack food and set up an area for children to play and let their mothers have a moment to take in what they are going through.

“It changed my life,” Holderman said. “Even after I’m back I still have trouble sleeping.”

She said while she was there, she documented the experience on her Facebook page so people back home could see what was happening in real time.

“Behind the scenes, how we got organized, the situation that was there,” she said.

Holderman said many of the volunteers were kids, something she found inspiring.

“I think there is a beauty to it because we are raising a new generation of compassionate people and I have faith in this generation,” she said.

Holderman says she remains in contact with the volunteers and continues her work from Keeseville. She is searching for translators and apartments to house refugees.

