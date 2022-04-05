Police arrest burglary suspect who was shot by homeowner

WESTMINSTER, Vt. (WCAX) - Police have arrested a suspect in a Westminster burglary that led to the alleged burglar getting shot.

We told you about this story last month.

Vermont State Police say Daniel King, 40, of Westminster, broke into an occupied home at Shady Pines Park on March 14.

The homeowner shot him.

King was recently released from the Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center where he was treated for the gunshot wound.

Tuesday, police arrested King on suspicion of armed burglary into an occupied dwelling. He was turned over to Corrections for violating his furlough and ordered held for lack of $10,000 bail on the burglary charge.

He’s due in court on Thursday.

Police say they’re still investigating the incident. Anyone with information is asked to call the barracks in Westminster at 802-722-4600.

Related Stories:

Police ID suspects in Westminster shooting

Police looking for home invader

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.