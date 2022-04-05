Advertisement

Police arrest burglary suspect who was shot by homeowner

Daniel King
Daniel King(Courtesy: Vt. State Police)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 5:54 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WESTMINSTER, Vt. (WCAX) - Police have arrested a suspect in a Westminster burglary that led to the alleged burglar getting shot.

We told you about this story last month.

Vermont State Police say Daniel King, 40, of Westminster, broke into an occupied home at Shady Pines Park on March 14.

The homeowner shot him.

King was recently released from the Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center where he was treated for the gunshot wound.

Tuesday, police arrested King on suspicion of armed burglary into an occupied dwelling. He was turned over to Corrections for violating his furlough and ordered held for lack of $10,000 bail on the burglary charge.

He’s due in court on Thursday.

Police say they’re still investigating the incident. Anyone with information is asked to call the barracks in Westminster at 802-722-4600.

Related Stories:

Police ID suspects in Westminster shooting

Police looking for home invader

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say a Vermont prison inmate found dead in his cell took his own life. - File photo
Police: Vermont prison inmate died by suicide
Jim Darrow, 56, of Glens Falls has died during a snowmobile race in Vermont (Credit: Northeast...
Snowmobile community remembers racer killed in weekend crash
Michael Franklin
Police say NH man arrested on his way to meet child
Arthur Tobin
Police: Jeffersonville man crashed into school bus while on drugs
An SUV burst into flames just outside the Union Memorial School in Colchester on Monday.
SUV bursts into flames at Colchester school

Latest News

sdf
Help Wanted: School bus drivers
Latest coronavirus numbers -- WCAX continuing coverage
sdf
Vt. COVID cases continue upward creep; hospitalizations stable
sdf
North Country woman helps refugees fleeing war-torn Ukraine