Police to use helicopter in search of missing St. Johnsbury man

ST. JOHNSBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - The search continues Tuesday for an older Vermonter who disappeared months ago.

84-year-old Richard Gammell Sr. disappeared on February 27 after leaving his home on Mountain Avenue in St. Johnsbury. His car was found near River Road.

Vermont State Police say they’ve searched for him daily.

That includes walking the banks of the Passumpsic River, checking points of interest, using an unmanned aircraft and a State Police K-9.

Police say searching was difficult until the ice broke up about two weeks ago.

On Tuesday, officers plan to use a helicopter to search the Passumpsic River.

