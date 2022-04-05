Advertisement

Scott rejects tax proposals to fund universal school meals

File photo
File photo(Source: WCAX/Gray News)
By Calvin Cutler
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 4:45 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont Governor Phil Scott says he won’t support universal school meals if it means new taxes.

The federal government has been picking up the tab on universal lunches and breakfasts throughout the pandemic. But with some pandemic aid coming to an end, a bipartisan group of lawmakers is looking to fund it at the state level. Cost estimates have varied but breakfasts and lunches are slated to cost about $30 million.

The House Education Committee has been exploring revenue sources, including taxing candy and soda or a ‘cloud tax’ on technology and software. The governor Tuesday said those proposals are non-starters. “In this time of unprecedented budget surpluses, this is the last resort. We’re not going to increase taxes now. That makes no sense to me at all,” Scott said.

Current federal funding for universal meals ends in June.

