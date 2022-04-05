Statehouse bracket winner announced

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - It’s a wrap for March Madness under Vermont’s golden dome.

State lawmakers, staff, lobbyists, and the Statehouse press corps build their NCAA brackets every year for friendly competition.

This year 95 people participated -- a new record. Accolades included the Most Improved, Rookie of the Year, and for those whose bracket busted early, The Better Luck Next Time award.

In a tie-breaker, Charity Clarke, chief of staff at the Vermont Attorney General’s office, picked up first place. “I’m honored to receive the $156, which I will be donating to the Junior League of Champlain Valley Diaper Bank, because there is not a government subsidy for diapers in Vermont... yet,” she said.

In addition, half of the proceeds -- $240 -- will be donated to the World Central Kitchen to provide fresh meals to Ukrainians.

