Study suggests Vermonters tops in Wordle play

MIDDLEBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - Do you play Wordle? A new study suggests that Vermont is searching for Wordle more than any other state in the U.S.

ProWritingAid, an online editing board, shows Vermont as being the most Wordle-obsessed state. The game, which was recently purchased by the New York Times challenges players to guess a five-letter word in six tries or less.

Elissa Borden spoke with some Vermonters about their playing habits and tips.

The unscientific study analyzed Google Trends data to discover how many times the online word game is being searched. It found Wordle is popular among New Englanders. All six New England states place in the top 10, with Massachusetts at number two.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.