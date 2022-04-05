Advertisement

Think tank calls attention to Middlebury election irregularities

File photo
File photo(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 4:20 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A conservative Vermont think tank is calling attention to what it calls potential risks to the election integrity in the state.

The Ethan Allen Institute found 10 Middlebury College graduates who had long since left Vermont but were recorded as having voted there in 2020.

The institute used lists of graduating students and a list of all Middlebury citizens who voted in 2020 and cross-referenced that data with graduating students’ Linkedin profiles. It found nine of the 10 graduates had absentee ballots mailed in under their name. Five of them still had their old Middlebury student mailing addresses on file while the other four got ballots in other states and countries.

They say it isn’t enough to question the legitimacy of Middlebury’s 2020 House race but shows that poorly maintained voter lists could put future elections at risk.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say a Vermont prison inmate found dead in his cell took his own life. - File photo
Police: Vermont prison inmate died by suicide
Jim Darrow, 56, of Glens Falls has died during a snowmobile race in Vermont (Credit: Northeast...
Snowmobile community remembers racer killed in weekend crash
Michael Franklin
Police say NH man arrested on his way to meet child
Arthur Tobin
Police: Jeffersonville man crashed into school bus while on drugs
An SUV burst into flames just outside the Union Memorial School in Colchester on Monday.
SUV bursts into flames at Colchester school

Latest News

sdf
Help Wanted: School bus drivers
Daniel King
Police arrest burglary suspect who was shot by homeowner
Latest coronavirus numbers -- WCAX continuing coverage
sdf
Vt. COVID cases continue upward creep; hospitalizations stable
sdf
North Country woman helps refugees fleeing war-torn Ukraine