Think tank calls attention to Middlebury election irregularities

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A conservative Vermont think tank is calling attention to what it calls potential risks to the election integrity in the state.

The Ethan Allen Institute found 10 Middlebury College graduates who had long since left Vermont but were recorded as having voted there in 2020.

The institute used lists of graduating students and a list of all Middlebury citizens who voted in 2020 and cross-referenced that data with graduating students’ Linkedin profiles. It found nine of the 10 graduates had absentee ballots mailed in under their name. Five of them still had their old Middlebury student mailing addresses on file while the other four got ballots in other states and countries.

They say it isn’t enough to question the legitimacy of Middlebury’s 2020 House race but shows that poorly maintained voter lists could put future elections at risk.

