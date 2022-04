CAMBRIDGE, Vt. (WCAX) - VTrans is keeping an eye on when Route 108 or The Notch can reopen.

In a photo taken Monday, it appears to still be snow-covered.

VTrans say it will be awhile before the popular scenic road is open for the season. That’s especially because of the rain and high-elevation snow later this week.

NOTCH WATCH: After a weekend of scattered flurries, here’s how things were looking at the Cambridge-side entrance to... Posted by Vermont Agency of Transportation on Monday, April 4, 2022

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.