WATCH LIVE: Scott weekly media briefing

By WCAX News Team
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 9:25 AM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont Gov. Phil Scott and administration officials will hold their weekly media/COVID briefing Tuesday afternoon.

Watch live at 12 p.m. on WCAX.com. Click here to view in a new browser window or watch above.

As of Monday, Vermont health officials reported 43 new coronavirus cases for a total of 117,160. There have been a total of 619 deaths. The state’s percent positive seven-day average is 6.6%. The current number of hospitalizations is 20 with 2 in the ICU.

As vaccination rates continue to slow down, the amount of waste being created has doubled.
As vaccination rates continue to slow down, the amount of waste being created has doubled.
There’s a new push to educate New Yorkers about marijuana..
There’s a new push to educate New Yorkers about marijuana..
