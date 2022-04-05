WATCH LIVE: Scott weekly media briefing

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont Gov. Phil Scott and administration officials will hold their weekly media/COVID briefing Tuesday afternoon.

As of Monday, Vermont health officials reported 43 new coronavirus cases for a total of 117,160. There have been a total of 619 deaths. The state’s percent positive seven-day average is 6.6%. The current number of hospitalizations is 20 with 2 in the ICU.

