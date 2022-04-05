Weinberger addresses Burlington in annual address

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Public safety, homelessness and economic recovery were all addressed by Burlington Mayor Miro Weinberger during his State of the City address on Monday.

While the speech was comprehensive, Weinberger focused heavily on public safety, discussing plans to hire new officers.

“We will see new deployment plans, continued focus from our excellent detective bureau, federal and prosecutorial partnerships to address gun violence, and a multi-department effort to improve downtown safety,” said Weinberger.

He also addressed affordable housing, saying the city would use its resources to address the issue.

We have set the goal of doubling Burlington’s housing production once again,” he explained. “That’s 1,250 homes over the next five years.”

Three new councilors were also sworn in on Monday, replacing outgoing progressives Jane Stromberg and Max Tracy, as well as democrat Chip Mason.

Councilors also voted for Democrat Karen Paul to serve as Burlington’s newest city council president. Upon accepting the role, Paul spoke about her hopes for the next year.

“All of us as a body are absolutely at our very best when there is mutual respect,” Paul explained.

“Despite the incredible challenges of the past two years, the state of our City remains strong, and is getting stronger every day,” Weinberger concluded.

