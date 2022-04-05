Advertisement

Weinberger addresses Burlington in annual address

By Rachel Mann
Published: Apr. 4, 2022 at 11:39 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Public safety, homelessness and economic recovery were all addressed by Burlington Mayor Miro Weinberger during his State of the City address on Monday.

While the speech was comprehensive, Weinberger focused heavily on public safety, discussing plans to hire new officers.

“We will see new deployment plans, continued focus from our excellent detective bureau, federal and prosecutorial partnerships to address gun violence, and a multi-department effort to improve downtown safety,” said Weinberger.

He also addressed affordable housing, saying the city would use its resources to address the issue.

We have set the goal of doubling Burlington’s housing production once again,” he explained. “That’s 1,250 homes over the next five years.”

Three new councilors were also sworn in on Monday, replacing outgoing progressives Jane Stromberg and Max Tracy, as well as democrat Chip Mason.

Councilors also voted for Democrat Karen Paul to serve as Burlington’s newest city council president. Upon accepting the role, Paul spoke about her hopes for the next year.

“All of us as a body are absolutely at our very best when there is mutual respect,” Paul explained.

“Despite the incredible challenges of the past two years, the state of our City remains strong, and is getting stronger every day,” Weinberger concluded.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jim Darrow, 56, of Glens Falls has died during a snowmobile race in Vermont (Credit: Northeast...
Snowmobile community remembers racer killed in weekend crash
Police say a Vermont prison inmate found dead in his cell took his own life. - File photo
Police: Vermont prison inmate died by suicide
A Burlington laundromat is damaged after a box truck crash on Shelburne Road.
Box truck crashes into Burlington bus stop, laundromat
A North Country teen died after a one-car crash in Beekmantown on Saturday.
Northern New York teen killed in 1-car crash
A woman tells South Burlington police a man tried to kidnap her at knife-point
South Burlington Police still searching for attempted kidnapping suspect

Latest News

Mayor Weinberger addresses the city
Weinberger addresses Burlington in annual address
Restaurants eligible for pandemic funding
Will restaurants that missed out on COVID cash get another chance?
Arthur Tobin, 48, of Jeffersonville
Jeffersonville man crashes into school bus while on drugs
Latest coronavirus numbers -- WCAX continuing coverage