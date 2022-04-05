BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - It was another nice day on Tuesday with a good amount of sunshine and temperatures reaching the mid to upper 50s. We’ll see a similar day on Wednesday, before clouds and rain roll in for the end of the week. Skies will become partly cloudy overnight, into the early morning hours on Wednesday with temperatures starting the day in the mid to upper 30s. An area of low pressure will move to the south of our region during the day with more clouds over the southern parts of Vermont and the chance of a passing shower in Bennington and Windham counties. Most areas will stay dry with a mix of sun and clouds. Temperatures will be a little warmer with highs in the upper 50s and low 60s.

Clouds thicken up on Wednesday night with showers arriving over western parts of our region by Thursday morning. Plan on periods of rain throughout the day and continuing into Thursday night. Rainfall totals will be in the half inch to just over an inch by Friday morning. Additional showers are likely on Friday with temperatures through the end of the week in the low 50s.

Lingering showers will start to wrap up on Saturday. Skies will be mostly cloudy on Saturday and Sunday with temperatures in the low to mid 50s. Sunday should be the nicer of the two weekend days. The work week continues dry as well with mostly cloudy skies on Monday and Tuesday. Highs will be warming back up in the upper 50s and low 60s.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.