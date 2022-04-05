BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -Good Tuesday, everyone! We got the work week off to a great start on Monday with all that sunshine, and we’re going to make it two in a row today. In fact, most of us will make it 3 in a row with another great day on Wednesday.

High pressure over the northeast will continue to give us lots of sunshine today, and it will be even warmer today than it was on Monday by a few degrees.

Wednesday will also feature lots of sunshine with warmer temperatures yet, especially to the north. There is a chance for just a few rain showers in our far southern areas in the morning as a storm system tracks well to our south.

Then things change! A sprawling, slow-moving low pressure system will move in before daybreak on Thursday with rain, which may start with just a little bit of wet snow in the higher elevations. Rain will continue through the day with some heavy downpours possible. There may even be a rumble or two of thunder.

The rain will continue Thursday night into Friday before it tapers off a bit late in the day.

More showers will move in for the start of the weekend on Saturday. It will be drying out as we get into Sunday, but there is still a slight chance for a few rain showers . . . or mountain flurries . . . during the day.

Try to get outside and take MAX Advantage of the beautiful spring weather over the next couple of days. Then your MAX Advantage Weather Team will be keeping a close eye on rivers and streams with that potentially heavy rain moving in for the end of the week. -Gary

