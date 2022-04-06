Advertisement

Biden to speak to trade union national conference

President Joe Biden is pictured during remarks March 28, 2022.
President Joe Biden is pictured during remarks March 28, 2022.
By Gray News staff
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 12:07 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (Gray News) - President Joe Biden is scheduled to speak Wednesday to the North America’s Building Trades Unions Legislative Conference.

Biden will speak to “thousands of national, state and local building trades leaders from across the country,” according to a statement.

The NABTU works to create economic security and job opportunities for its construction workers, according to the organization’s website. It represents more than 3 million professionals in the U.S. and Canada.

