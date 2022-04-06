Dartmouth-Hitchcock employees to send first-aid kits to Ukraine

LEBANON, N.H. (WCAX) - Employees at Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center are doing what they can to help injured Ukrainians.

A group of volunteers is putting together first-aid kits that will be shipped to the worn-torn country. Many of those taking part have a personal connection to Ukraine. One-thousand kits will be delivered to doctors and nurses on the front lines.

The volunteers say the kits contain much-needed life-saving medical supplies. “Two sets of abdominal pads, two sets of bulky gauze, one tourniquet -- which is an actual Gen 7 tourniquet used in the U.S. military -- one set of combat sheers, one scalpel, and then one set of gloves,” said DHMC’s Hunter Fifield.

The care packages will be shipped out in the next week. Volunteers say they feel like they are making a life-saving difference at a time when it is easy to feel helpless watching the events unfold overseas.

