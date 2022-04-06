Government seeks 5-year sentence for ex-Vt. ski resort president

UNDATED (AP) - The federal government has requested a five-year sentence for a former Vermont ski resort executive accused in a failed plan to build a biotechnology plant using tens of millions of dollars in foreign investors’ money raised through a special visa program.

According to a sentencing memo filed Tuesday, William Stenger, the former president of the Jay Peak Ski Resort, is requesting a sentence of home confinement.

He and Miami businessman Ariel Quiros, the former owner of Jay Peak and Burke Mountain ski resorts, and two other men were indicted in 2019 over the failed plan to build the AnC Bio plant in Newport.

Related Stories:

Merrill Lynch to pay $4.5M settlement for role in Kingdom Con

Lawyer accused of harassing, intimidating state employees in EB-5 civil action

Stenger avoids pre-sentencing hearing in Kingdom Con case

Report: Several buyers interested in Jay Peak

Vermont leaders say they referred Kingdom Con case to FBI

Documents point fingers at Shumlin administration officials in Kingdom Con

Kingdom Con defense lawyers claim Vt. brass knew about fraud

Former Jay Peak president pleads guilty in ‘Kingdom Con’ case

Stenger to take plea deal in ‘Kingdom Con’ case

Jay Peak ski area receiver reaches $32.5M settlement with Quiros’ law firm

2nd man in Kingdom Con case reaches plea deal

Settlement reached with bank in Kingdom Con case

Quiros pleads guilty in Kingdom Con fraud case

Quiros to take plea deal in Kingdom Con

Judge OKs virus-relief loan to Jay Peak, Burke ski resorts

High court says lawsuit can proceed for failed oversight in Kingdom Con case

Quiros to withdraw not guilty pleas in Kingdom Con case

Judge rejects effort to move Kingdom Con trial

Leahy: Criminal case in EB-5 scandal ‘very appropriate’

Kingdom Con defendants want trial moved; point to news coverage

Stenger joins Quiros in Kingdom Con venue change request

Mastermind of alleged Kingdom Con wants trial moved

Vermont officials still working with defrauded EB-5 investors

EB-5 investors win Vt. Supreme Court appeal

Feds uphold decision to close Vermont’s EB-5 center

Kingdom Con: Criminal charges filed in largest fraud in Vermont history

Vermont releases documents related to EB-5 Kingdom Con

Did Shumlin officials intentionally ignore Kingdom Con warning signs?

Feds, Vermont at odds over shutting down state’s EB-5 office

Vt. judge orders freeze of Quiros’ assets

Is the state of Vermont responsible for the alleged Kingdom Con?

Shumlin stayed in Quiros’ NYC luxury condo

Quiros ordered to pay millions for alleged Kingdom Con

Vt. judge orders freeze of Quiros’ assets

Is the state of Vermont responsible for the alleged Kingdom Con?

Shumlin stayed in Quiros’ NYC luxury condo

Quiros ordered to pay millions for alleged Kingdom Con

Federal receiver in ski resort fraud case gets $1.3M

Quiros will not fight SEC charges

Lawsuit focuses on state’s liability in EB-5 fraud case

Burke, Jay contractors to receive final payments

Can the state and some employees be sued over the Kingdom Con?

Proposed settlement for Quiros in Kingdom Con case

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)