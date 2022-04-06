Interstate 89 crash leaves car on wrong side of guardrail
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 3:43 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WILLISTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Interstate 89 has reopened after a crash closed one lane Wednesday afternoon in the French Hill area.
A WCAX News crew captured pictures of a wrecked car on the wrong side of the guardrail in the southbound lane at about 1:30 p.m.
Vermont State Police say someone was taken to the hospital.
Only one car was involved.
No word yet on what caused the crash.
