Interstate 89 crash leaves car on wrong side of guardrail

A crash in Wednesday closed one lane of Interstate 89 in the French Hill area.
By WCAX News Team
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 3:43 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WILLISTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Interstate 89 has reopened after a crash closed one lane Wednesday afternoon in the French Hill area.

A WCAX News crew captured pictures of a wrecked car on the wrong side of the guardrail in the southbound lane at about 1:30 p.m.

Vermont State Police say someone was taken to the hospital.

Only one car was involved.

No word yet on what caused the crash.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

