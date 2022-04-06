Lawson’s event toasts women brewers

WAITSFIELD, Vt. (WCAX) - Though March was Women’s History Month, Lawson’s Finest Liquids in Waitsfield is extending the celebration into April.

It’s called the Pink Boots Taproom Takeover. Twenty-five percent of the beer sold Wednesday night at the Waitsfield taproom will go to support the Pink Boots Society, which helps female brewers grow in the industry.

Our Elissa Borden spoke with the brewery’s Karen Lawson and Kraemer & Kin owner Christie Kraemer about the effort.

The taproom takeover will be happening until 7 p.m. Wednesday.

