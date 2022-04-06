Advertisement

Lawson’s event toasts women brewers

Lawson's Finest Liquids in Waitsfield is hosting the Pink Boots Taproom Takeover Wednesday night.
By Elissa Borden
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 5:18 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WAITSFIELD, Vt. (WCAX) - Though March was Women’s History Month, Lawson’s Finest Liquids in Waitsfield is extending the celebration into April.

It’s called the Pink Boots Taproom Takeover. Twenty-five percent of the beer sold Wednesday night at the Waitsfield taproom will go to support the Pink Boots Society, which helps female brewers grow in the industry.

Our Elissa Borden spoke with the brewery’s Karen Lawson and Kraemer & Kin owner Christie Kraemer about the effort.

The taproom takeover will be happening until 7 p.m. Wednesday.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

