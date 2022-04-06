Markley announces retirement from COTS

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A longtime community leader and advocate for the homeless is stepping down. The Committee on Temporary Shelter is bidding farewell to Rita Markley. Our Ike Bendavid caught up with Markley to talk about her 30 years with the organization.

After what she calls “30 fantastic years” with COTS, Rita Markley is calling it a career.

“I had no idea that when I walked through the doors of COTS 30 plus years ago as a volunteer that I would become so swept up in the mission and the work,” Markley said

COTS is the largest service provider for the homeless in Vermont. and Markley has been a part of the mission for years. She spoke with us back in 1994 at the start of her tenure. “COTS goal is to work ourselves out of a job. We will have achieved our mission the day the warming station closes down. Unfortunately, places like the day station and the street work program are going to be essential for five, six, seven years to come,” Markley said.

Today, the need is still there and her message is just as relevant. “We don’t talk about just helping the homeless. At COTS and the broader community, we talk about ending homelessness. That’s what I think I’m most proud of -- is bringing that shift to the conversation,” Markley said.

She says the city has made progress over the years. Markley’s leadership includes creating 54 units of what she calls deeply affordable housing, launching the Housing Resource Center, the largest homeless prevention initiative in Vermont, and shifting the culture of COTS. “When I first started, we were more of a charity and I kind of shifted us to an advocacy model,” she said.

“Her passion for working to end homelessness is infectious. It inspires all of us here at COTS,” said Jonathan Farrell, COTS’ director of facilities. “Hearing that news and knowing there is a change coming is a tough adjustment.”

Markley has received numerous awards for her achievements, but she says it’s always been about helping people and making an impact. “If you can change the trajectory of an entire life and that life also includes children -- where there is a cascading impact down the line -- there is no other feeling like it in the world,” she said

Markley’s last official day will be in September. COTS is searching for its next leader.

